News
Yuki Yuna is a Hero Anime Gets Stage Play for 10th Anniversary
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for the Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday that the series is getting a stage play adaptation in October as part of the 10th anniversary celebration.
The stage play will run from October 12-14 at the Japan Pavilion Hall in Saitama.
The cast includes:
- Sakiho Motonishi will play Yūki Yūna
- Rio Omori will play Mimori Tōgo
- Sayaka Harada will play Fū Inubozaki
- Azumi Okada will play Itsuki Inubozaki
- Yui Itо̄ will play Karin Miyoshi
Other 10th anniversary events include a special event on November 10 titled "(Kari) Yusha Bukatusudō Hokoku - Hanseikai no Cho" (Temporary Hero Club Activity Report - Reflection Meeting) in Kagawa prefecture, and the special publication of a mook (magazine book) on October 17.
The original Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime premiered in October 2014. The story takes place in the era of the gods, year 300. Yūna Yūki lives an ordinary life as a second year middle school student, but she's also a member of the "Hero Club," where club activities involve dealing with a mysterious being called "Vertex."
The second season of the anime premiered in October 2017 and aired in two parts: Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō and Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Yūsha no Shō. The first part is a six-episode recut of the three Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō films adapting Takahiro and illustrator BUNBUN's illustrated novel series Washio Sumi wa Yūsha de Aru (Washio Sumi is a Hero). The second part is a direct sequel to the first season. HIDIVE is streaming both seasons and the shorts.
Sources: Yuki Yuna Is a Hero anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie