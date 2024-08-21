Yuki Yuna is a Hero Anime Gets Stage Play for 10th Anniversary

Stage play will run from October 12-14 at the Japan Pavilion Hall in Saitama

The staff for the Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday that the series is getting a stage play adaptation in October as part of the 10th anniversary celebration.

The stage play will run from October 12-14 at the Japan Pavilion Hall in Saitama.

The cast includes:

Sakiho Motonishi will play Yūki Yūna

Rio Omori will play Mimori Tōgo

Sayaka Harada will play Fū Inubozaki

Azumi Okada will play Itsuki Inubozaki

Yui Itо̄ will play Karin Miyoshi

Other 10th anniversary events include a special event on November 10 titled "(Kari) Yusha Bukatusudō Hokoku - Hanseikai no Cho" (Temporary Hero Club Activity Report - Reflection Meeting) in Kagawa prefecture, and the special publication of a mook (magazine book) on October 17.

The original Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime premiered in October 2014. The story takes place in the era of the gods, year 300. Yūna Yūki lives an ordinary life as a second year middle school student, but she's also a member of the "Hero Club," where club activities involve dealing with a mysterious being called "Vertex."

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2017 and aired in two parts: Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō and Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Yūsha no Shō . The first part is a six-episode recut of the three Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō films adapting Takahiro and illustrator BUNBUN 's illustrated novel series Washio Sumi wa Yūsha de Aru (Washio Sumi is a Hero). The second part is a direct sequel to the first season. HIDIVE is streaming both seasons and the shorts.