Evangelion Voice Actor Fumihiko Tachiki Assumes Gendō's Final Form

Evangelion 's Gendō Ikari voice actor Fumihiko Tachiki entertained fans during the " Evangelion :30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion " festival on Sunday by recreating Gendō's iconic final form from Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time … with a little help of the festival's official pen light:

After Yoko Takahashi (the performer of the original Evangelion anime's opening song) finished her concert in the festival, the cast came onstage to offer some short messages Tachiki pulled out the pen light to the surprise of the cast and staff members in attendance, set the light to red, and placed it to his face.

After going off stage, voice actors Tetsuya Iwanaga (Kensuke Aida) and Kōichi Yamadera (Ryōji Kaji) posted photos of Tachiki with the pen light in the festival's green room on social media. Iwanaga captioned his post by saying, "It's a live-action Gendō Ikari." Terada, in turn, captioned his photo by saying, "Commander Ikari." Tachiki subsequently quote-reposted Yamadera with the caption, "Execute Human Instrumentality Project: Pen Light."

Tachiki had a busy weekend at the festival, having also appeared at the event's fashion show and dance performance on Saturday. He showed off his modeling skills and his moves with a sports jacket featuring iconic scenes from the Evangelion franchise :

The " Evangelion :30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion " festival took place at the Yokohama Arena between February 21-23. It exclusively premiered " Evangelion Broadcast 30th Anniversary Special Screening,” a new 13-minute anime short starring Asuka.

The festival announced a brand-new Evangelion series.