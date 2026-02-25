The Remarried Empress Webtoon to Return This Fall With Side Stories

Production company MSTORYHUB apologized for confusion

Image via Studio N's website © Naver Webtoon

Production company MSTORYHUB confirmed last Sunday that The Remarried Empress webtoon will return this fall with new side stories, staring from episode 248.

MSTORYHUB shared the announcement through the series' official afterword, in which it also apologized for earlier messaging that may have led fans to believe that the franchise had fully concluded following the end of the main storyline in episode 247. MSTORYHUB did not disclose further details about the upcoming side story—including its exact release date and format.

The Remarried Empress is originally a web novel by Alphatart and later adapted into a webtoon illustrated by SUMPUL . The story revolves around Navier, the perfect Empress of the Eastern Empire, who chooses divorce after discovering that her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, plans to replace her with his mistress. Determined to reclaim her status, Navier resolves to become an Empress in another land.

The webtoon has over 2.6 billion global views, and has been translated into 10 languages. The series has a strong international following, particularly in Japan.

Disney+ confirmed in November that the live-action series adaptation will debut in the second half of 2026.

The English version of the The Remarried Empress webtoon is available on WEBTOON. Ize Press is releasing the series in print.

Source: Naver Webtoon





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.