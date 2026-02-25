Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX Gets 2-Game Collection

Trailer reveals July 9 launch for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PC

Inti Creates announced on Tuesday the Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection , which includes the first two Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX ( Shiroki Kōtetsu no X: The Out of Gunvolt ) games. The collection will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on July 9. It includes all DLC and balance updates.

The original Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX game launched for Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in September 2019. The Xbox One version was slated to launch on the same day, but it was delayed to December 2019 due to a game crashing bug.

The game tells a side story starring the game series' "anti-hero" Copen. Inti Creates describes the game:

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX takes place in the universe of the “ Azure Striker Gunvolt ” (2014) and “ Azure Striker Gunvolt 2” (2016) titles. Since its inception, the Gunvolt series has become known among fans for its high-speed, stylish 2D action. This game will see series rival/anti-hero Copen take the lead and push the series' speed and intensity to the next level, all the while keeping the game accessible to new fans.

The Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 sequel game launched for Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in January 2022.

Inti Creates released Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced — a collection of polished and updated versions of its Azure Striker Gunvolt , Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 , and Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 games — in July 2025 for the PS5 and Switch.

The original Azure Striker Gunvolt game debuted in North America in August 2014 for the Nintendo 3DS. Inti Creates launched Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 for 3DS in August 2016 in Japan, and in September 2016 in North America. Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 launched for Nintendo Switch in July 2022, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in August 2022, and PC via Steam in October 2022.