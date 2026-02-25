All Out!!'s Shiori Amase Ends Matsu Kage ni Ikou Manga in 7th Volume

Manga about historical intellectual Yoshida Shōin launched in October 2020

Image via Amazon © Shiori Amase, Akita Shoten

The sixth compiled book volume of Shiori Amase 's Matsu Kage ni Ikou manga announced on Thursday that the manga will end in its seventh volume.

The manga centers on the historical Japanese figure Yoshida Shōin, a scholar that emerged during the period known as the bakumatsu, the decline and fall of Japan's Tokugawa shogunate. Though Yoshida Shōin would not live to see the Meiji restoration happen, he educated scholars in the Shōkasonjuku Academy, from whose ranks would emerge some of the most notable ishin-shishi, radical agitators, thinkers, soldiers, and assassins that mostly advocated for the restoration of the Emperor, and many of whom would later serve as the Meiji oligarchy's first politicians and leaders. In his school, Yoshida Shōin counted samurai military leader Takasugi Shinsaku, and future prime ministers Itō Hirobumi and Yamagata Aritomo as students.

Amase launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine in October 2020.

Amase launched her All Out!! manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in 2012, and ended the manga in November 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 17th and final volume in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga digitally in English.

The All Out!! manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the series on two Blu-ray Disc/DVD volumes in 2018.

Amase launched the Koko wa Ima kara Rinri Desu . ( From now on we begin ethics ) manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Premium magazine in October 2016 (the magazine rebranded as Grand Jump Mucha in December 2018), and ended in August 2025. Shueisha published the manga's 10th and final volume in November 2025. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in 2021.