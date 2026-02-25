Magika Swordsman and Summoner Manga to End in 20th Volume

Final volume ships on April 23

Kadokawa is listing the 20th compiled book volume of Monrin 's ( SDwing ) manga adaptation of Mitsuki Mihara 's Magika Swordsman and Summoner light novel series as its final volume. That volume will ship on April 23.

Seven Seas publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Parallel to our dimension is a world filled with magic, home to a host of mystical beings and fantastical powers. Humanity has learned to harness these forces and bring forth that world's entities to do their bidding through the power of “summoners.” Our world has never been the same.

Fifteen years later, Kazuki Hayashizaki is chosen as the first male summoner. His attendance in an all-female summoner class, however, is met with opposition-and none so strongly than from his own sister, the school's most skilled swordsman. As Kazuki is torn between the way of the sword and the world of summoning, can he overcome adversity and learn to harness his new powers?

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in 2013. Kadokawa published the manga's 19th volume in February 2025.

Kadokawa published 14 volumes of Mitsuki Mihara 's original light novels with illustration by CHUN from 2013 to 2017.

Source: Kadokawa

