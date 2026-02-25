Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju's Haruko Kumota Launches New Manga

Ao no Hitomi no Ryū no Hime manga launches on February 28

The April issue of Libre Publishing 's Be-Boy Gold magazine will debut a new manga by Haruko Kumota ( Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju ) titled Ao no Hitomi no Ryū no Hime (The Blue-Eyed Dragon Princess) when the issue ships on this Friday, February 28. The manga appears in the issue's front cover:

Image via Amazon © Libre Publishing

Kumota began the Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju manga in Kodansha 's ITAN magazine in 2010 and ended the series in June 2016. The 10th and final volume shipped in September 2016. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. The series received the "Best General Manga" prize at the 38th Kodansha Manga Awards, was honored with the Excellence Award at the 17th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards, and nominated for the 17th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize, and won the New Creator Prize for the 21st Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize. The manga was also listed in the top 10 manga for female readers by Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2017 guidebook.

The Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju manga's television anime adaptation premiered on January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired in Japan. The manga also inspired an earlier two-episode original video anime project. The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in October 2018.