Pokémon Unveils Special 30th Anniversary Logos … All 1,025 of Them

On Monday, the Pokémon franchise unveiled its 30th anniversary logos — a whopping 1,025 of them, one for each Pokémon released during the games' 30-year history. Fans who click the image embedded in Monday's social media post can post one random logo to their account with the tagline, “Which Pokémon will you meet?”

Image via x.com ©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

The franchise 's staff also announced that the logos will be on display in five cities across Japan. Here's a video of the giant digital display of all 1,025 logos right outside Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, set to the opening song from the original Pokémon games on Game Boy: