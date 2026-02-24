News
Updated: Rap Duo chelmico Announces Indefinite Hiatus
posted on by Anita Tai
Rap duo Chelmico announced on Instagram on Tuesday that the group will enter an indefinite hiatus beginning in March. While the duo's activities together will take a pause, Rachel Watashiga and Mamiko Suzuki will continue their solo activities independently.
Updated: Name spelling corrected
The duo previously entered a hiatus in May 2025 due to Suzuki's poor health, cancelling various performances and appearances.
Watashiga and Suzuki formed Chelmico in 2014.
The rap duo performed the opening theme song "Easy Breezy" for the Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! anime. The duo also performed the theme songs "Hajimari Pusu" and "End Roll Pusu" for the 2023 film Synapusu The Movie: Pusu Hoppe Nyū World and a theme song for the Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill anime.
Sources: Chelmico's Instagram account and X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō
