Manga Mavericks Enters Distribution Deal with Pathway Book Service, Gazelle Book Services
posted on by Anita Tai
Manga Mavericks Books, the new publishing division of the Manga Mavericks website and podcast, announced on Monday that it is entering a distribution deal with Pathway Book Service and with Gazelle Book Services Ltd for Europe. Pathway will handle comprehensive book fulfillment, warehousing, and retail distribution for Manga Mavericks Books.
Manga Mavericks established the publishing division in April 2025 to license, localize, and distribute works worldwide from indie creators in Japan.
Ablaze Publishing announced its partnership with publishing business Simon & Schuster on December 9 for worldwide distribution of its physical books.
Udon Entertainment entered a new book market distribution agreement with Simon & Schuster in April 2025, departing from its previous book market distribution agreement with Diamond Book Distributors following its bankruptcy filing that January.
