Manga Mavericks Enters Distribution Deal with Pathway Book Service, Gazelle Book Services

Gazelle Book Services to handle EU distribution

Manga Mavericks Books , the new publishing division of the Manga Mavericks website and podcast, announced on Monday that it is entering a distribution deal with Pathway Book Service and with Gazelle Book Services Ltd for Europe. Pathway will handle comprehensive book fulfillment, warehousing, and retail distribution for Manga Mavericks Books .

Manga Mavericks established the publishing division in April 2025 to license, localize, and distribute works worldwide from indie creators in Japan.

Ablaze Publishing announced its partnership with publishing business Simon & Schuster on December 9 for worldwide distribution of its physical books.

Udon Entertainment entered a new book market distribution agreement with Simon & Schuster in April 2025, departing from its previous book market distribution agreement with Diamond Book Distributors following its bankruptcy filing that January.

Source: Press release