Pokémon Company International to Acquire Excell Brands

Image via The Pokémon Company International's website

ICv2 reported on Monday thathas entered into an agreement to acquire distributor and category manager Excell Brands. The acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval and closing conditions.

Excell Brands is currently the largest United States distributor of Pokémon TCG (Trading Card Game). The company serves online and specialty retail channels, working with retailers such as Target, Walmart, Meijer, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon . The Pokémon Company made a statement regarding "maintaining [Excell Brands'] independent approach to serving retail and brand partners." Excell Brands also distributes TCGs such as Magic: The Gathering , Disney Lorcana , Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG , and One Piece .

The Pokémon Company International acquired card printing company Millennium Print Group in April 2022.

The Pokémon TCG launched in Japan in 1996 and in the West in 1998. The Pokémon Company International became the publisher and distributor of the TCG in 2003.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket app launched for iOS and Android devices in October 2024. The Pokémon Company , TCG creator Creatures, Inc. , and DeNA , collaborated on the app. The app earned over US$100 million in its first two weeks of release, according to a report by Pocketgamer using AppMagic estimates.

Source: ICv2 (Milton Griepp)