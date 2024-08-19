Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket App Launches for iOS/Android on October 30

Trailer streamed for TCG app

The Pokémon Company International announced during the 2024 Pokémon World Championships on Sunday that the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket app will launch for iOS and Android devices on October 30. The company unveiled a trailer:

The app allows users to open two free digital booster packs for the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) everyday. Users can collect digital cards based on real-life ones as well as new cards exclusive to the app. "Immersive cards" feature special illustrated looks at the world within the art. There are also card battles that feature streamlined rules.

The Pokémon Company , TCG creator Creatures, Inc. , and DeNA , are collaborating on the app.

Pokémon Trading Card Live , the new free-to-play online app for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac, officially launched (outside of beta) in June 2023. The beta for Pokémon Trading Card Live debuted in Canada in February 2022. The app's early soft launch for mobile devices in Canada and global open beta for PC and Mac was delayed from 2021 to 2022. The app's beta launched worldwide in November 2022.

In the app, players can add new cards by scanning code cards, purchasing in-game booster packs, and completing in daily quests. They can then build decks and play against others around the world. Players can also customize avatars and accessories.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Online app launched in 2011 on web browser, in 2012 for PC and Mac, in 2014 on iOS devices, and in 2016 on Android devices. Players can load all of their card collection and progress using the app. The app and online game are free to play. Features of the TCG Online include both player-versus-computer and player-versus-player online battles, deck building, card trading, avatar customization, a Pokémon TCG tutorial, and more. The app ended service in June 2023.

The Pokémon TCG launched in Japan in 1996 and in the West in 1998. The Pokémon Company International became the publisher and distributor of the TCG in 2003.