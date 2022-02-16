Pokémon Trading Card Live App's Beta Launches in Canada on February 22

The Pokémon Company International announced on Wednesday that the limited beta for Pokémon Trading Card Live, the new free-to-play online app for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac, will launch in Canada on February 22.

The app's early soft launch for mobile devices in Canada and global open beta for PC and Mac was delayed from last year to this year.

In the app, players can add new cards by scanning code cards, purchasing in-game booster packs, and completing in daily quests. They can then build decks and play against others around the world. Players can also customize avatars and accessories. The game will recieve updates with new content after launch.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Online app launched in 2011 on web browser, in 2012 for PC and Mac, in 2014 on iOS devices, and in 2016 on Android devices. Players can load all of their card collection and progress using the app. The app and online game are free to play. Features of the TCG Online include both player-versus-computer and player-versus-player online battles, deck building, card trading, avatar customization, a Pokémon TCG tutorial, and more.