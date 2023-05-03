Pokémon Trading Card Game Online App Ends Service on June 5, Pokémon Trading Card Live Launches on June 8

©The Pokémon Company International

Pokémon Trading Card Game Online

Pokémon Trading Card Live,

announced on Wednesday that the app will end service on June 5 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.the new free-to-play online app for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac, will officially launch (outside of beta) that same week on June 8.

Players can still migrate their accounts and collection from Pokémon Trading Card Game Online to Pokémon Trading Card Live after the former's servers have shut down. There is currently no assigned cutoff date.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Online halted the addition of digital Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) products on March 1.

The beta for Pokémon Trading Card Live launched in Canada in February 2022. The app's early soft launch for mobile devices in Canada and global open beta for PC and Mac was delayed from 2021 to 2022. The app's beta launched worldwide in November 2022.

In the app, players can add new cards by scanning code cards, purchasing in-game booster packs, and completing in daily quests. They can then build decks and play against others around the world. Players can also customize avatars and accessories. The game will recieve updates with new content after launch.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Online app launched in 2011 on web browser, in 2012 for PC and Mac, in 2014 on iOS devices, and in 2016 on Android devices. Players can load all of their card collection and progress using the app. The app and online game are free to play. Features of the TCG Online include both player-versus-computer and player-versus-player online battles, deck building, card trading, avatar customization, a Pokémon TCG tutorial, and more.

The Pokémon TCG launched in Japan in 1996 and in the West in 1998. The Pokémon Company International became the publisher and distributor of the TCG in 2003.

The Pokémon Company International is developing a new unscripted series involving the Pokémon TCG.