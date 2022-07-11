The Pokémon Company to Produce Unscripted Series Involving Pokémon Trading Card Game

Casting will be focused on fans in Los Angeles

The Pokémon Company International annouced on Monday that it is developing a new unscripted series involving the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG). The company opened a casting call for applicants of all ages and their families. Casting will focus on fans in the Los Angeles, California area. Candidates can apply by visiting the casting agency website.

The Pokémon TCG launched in Japan in 1996 and in the West in 1998. The Pokémon Company International became the publisher and distributor of the TCG in 2003.

Pokémon Trading Card Live, the new free-to-play online app for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac, launched in Canada on February 22. The app's early soft launch for mobile devices in Canada and global open beta for PC and Mac was delayed from last year to this year.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Online app launched in 2011 on web browser, in 2012 for PC and Mac, in 2014 on iOS devices, and in 2016 on Android devices.

Source: Email correspondence