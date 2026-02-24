GKIDS Screens Kiki's Delivery Service Film's 4K Restoration in N. America on March 13

Film screens dubbed/subbed in IMAX theaters

GKIDS announced on Monday that it is screening a 4K restoration of Studio Ghibli 's Kiki's Delivery Service film exclusively in IMAX theaters in North America beginning on March 13. The film will screen with Japanese audio and English subtitles, as well as with the English language dub .

Image via GKIDS Films' X/Twitter account © 2026 GKIDS, INC. Kiki’s Delivery Service © 1989 Eiko Kadono/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, N

The company describes the film's story:

Celebrate this beloved coming-of-age story from the legendary Studio Ghibli , creators of Spirited Away , and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki , about a resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service, only to lose her gift of flight in a moment of self-doubt. It is a tradition for all young witches to leave their families on the night of a full moon and fly off into the wide world to learn their craft. When that night comes for Kiki, she embarks on her new journey with her sarcastic black cat, Jiji, landing the next morning in a seaside town, where her unique skills make her an instant sensation. Don't miss this delightfully imaginative and timeless story of a young girl finding her way in the world, featuring the voices of Kirsten Dunst , Janeane Garofalo , Phil Hartman , and Debbie Reynolds .

GKIDS previously screened the film in the United States during its Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 event.

GKIDS announced in December plans to partner with IMAX to bring 4K restorations of Studio Ghibli films to North American theaters in 2026. Studio Ghibli animator Atsushi Okui is overseeing the creation of the IMAX versions that are being made from new 4K restorations of the films.

Eiko Kadono 's six novel volumes of the fantasy series Kiki's Delivery Service ( Majo no Takkyūbin ) follow the coming of age of Kiki with her black cat Jiji. They have been translated into eight languages, including English, Italian, Chinese, Swedish, and Korean. In 1989, Hayao Miyazaki directed Studio Ghibli 's famous anime film version, which adapted the first novel volume. Disney released the film in English in 1997. The series inspired a live-action film in 2014.