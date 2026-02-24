Comedy Duo EXIT Guest-Star in 2026 Anpanman Film

Rintarō plays weather-controlling monster, Daiki Kanechika plays Cutie Bird Robo in June 26 film

The staff for Soreike! Anpanman: Pantan to Yakusoku no Hoshi (Pantan and the Promised Star), the 37th film in the franchise, announced on Wednesday that the comedy duo EXIT are guest-starring in the film. This will be their voice-acting debuts in an anime film.

Duo member Rintarō plays Amagumora, a cloud monster who controls rain and lightning. Daiki Kanechika plays Cutie Bird Robo, a mecha designed by Baikinman to defeat Anpanman .

The film centers on a new character named Pantan, played by guest star Tao Tsuchiya . Pantan is a red panda who seeks to find the treasure thought to be in a rainbow star in the night sky, in order to keep a promise made to an adventurer long ago. When Pantan and Anpanman encounter each other, Anpanman lends his abilities to help out Pantan.

Hiroyuki Yano , who has directed numerous previous films in the franchise, is directing the new film. Shoji Yonemura , a similar veteran of the franchise, is penning the film's script. Franchise composers Taku Izumi and Hiroaki Kondō are composing the music.

The new movie will open in Japan on June 26.

Soreike! Anpanman: Chapon no Hero! , the 36th film in the Anpanman franchise, opened in Japan last June and ranked #8 in its opening weekend. The film earned 132,757,670 yen (about US$924,000) in its first three days.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai ( Let's Go! Anpanman : The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's death.

