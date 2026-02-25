'I Was Reincarnated as the Heroine on the Verge of a Bad Ending, and I'm Determined to Fall in Love!' Novels Get Anime

Novels launched in 2021 about office worker with tough mentality reincarnated in otome game

TO Books announced on Wednesday that Kotoko 's I Was Reincarnated as the Heroine on the Verge of a Bad Ending, and I'm Determined to Fall in Love! ( Bad End Mokuzen no Heroine ni Tensei Shita Watashi, Konse de wa Renai Suru Tsumori ga Cheat na Ani ga Hanashite Kuremasen!?) light novel series has an anime adaptation in the works.

Image via Kotoko's X/Twitter account © Kotoko, Tsukasa Satsuki, Kei Kumanomi, TO Books

Ikuto Nanase, the artist of the novels' manga adaptation, also drew an illustration to celebrate the anime announcement:

Image via Ikuto Nanase's X/Twitter account ©Ikuto Nanase

Tokyopop publishes the manga adaptation and describes the story:

A dating sim enthusiast wakes up in the body of Reine Waynewright: an adorable otome heroine in a fantasy game! Reine discovers that in this world, she's a lowly F-rank student at the magical Heartfelt Academy, bullied by her classmates and snubbed by her love interests for her lack of talent. Determined to avoid a bad ending, Reine resolves to study hard, practice her magic, and pass the exams to increase her rank!

Kotoko launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2021. TO Books published the novels' first volume in January 2022, with illustration by Tsukasa Satsuki . Satsuki drew the novels' illustration up to its second volume, and Kei Kumanomi took over the illustrations from the third volume in December 2022.

Nanase launched the manga adaptation titled Bad End Mokuzen no Heroine ni Tenseishita Watashi, Konse de wa Renaisuru Tsumori ga Cheat na Ani ga Hanashite Kuremasen!? @ COMIC on TO Books ' Corona EX manga website in June 2022. Tokyopop 's LOVELOVE imprint publishes the manga in English.

The novels' 10th volume, and the manga's eighth compiled book volume will both ship on March 1.

Kotoko and artist Kaname Hanamiya 's The Final-Boss Prince is Somehow Obsessed with the Chubby Villainess: Reincarnated Me ( Odebu Akujo ni Tensei Shitara, Nazeka Last Boss О̄jisama ni Shūchaku Sareteimasu ) manga is also getting a television anime adaptation.