Tokyopop Licenses Bite Marks and Fluorite, The Gardener's Favorite Poisonous Flower Manga, 3 More Titles

Also: Comic Party Wonder Love . Her Royal Highness Seems to Be Angry light novel, more

Tokyopop announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Seno Yanase's Bite Marks and Fluorite , Rirako Kabeshima's The Gardener's Favorite Poisonous Flower , Ikuto Nanase's I Was Reincarnated as the Heroine on the Verge of a Bad Ending, and I'm Determined to Fall in Love! , and Deco Yamano's Comic Party Wonder Love manga. The company also licensed Kō Yatsuhashi 's Her Royal Highness Seems to Be Angry light novel.

Image courtesy of Tokyopop

Bite Marks and Fluorite

Title:Author: Seno YanaseRelease Date: October 8Summary: A non-human thing that lives in the darkness — that which you will someday become.

Mortally wounded trying to prevent what he thought was a mugging, Haru's life is saved by the vampire Akihito, with one small drawback; he is now a vampire too. The transformation takes time however, and while he adapts, Haru is vulnerable prey for other vampires. Akihito promises to keep him safe, and as Haru adjusts to his new circumstances, he also finds himself falling for the man who gave him a second chance at life...



Image courtesy of Tokyopop

The Gardener's Favorite Poisonous Flower

Title:Author: Rirako KabeshimaRelease Date: October 22Summary: When itinerant traveler Orbit, also known as "Ollie," gets stranded without permit or paperwork in the authoritarian city-state of Belote, the only place that will hire him is as a caretaker, or "gardener," at the male brothel Le Jouet Queue. He quickly discovers that all the companions working there are furless, half animal and half human beings who are treated as pets, property, and sometimes even as livestock for slaughter. For many of the furless there, life at the brothel is a marked improvement from all they've suffered earlier in their lives. They are fed, sheltered, pampered, and looked after by Ollie and the other gardeners— and even a gilded cage is better than the cruelties of the outside world.

But when Ollie's considerate, gentle nature and pure heart catch the eye of the tempestuous Aconit, the most prized and coveted furless in Le Jouet Queue, what begins as idle seduction soon blooms into something deeper. Aconit's haughty façade of careless allure masks his own old wounds and deep distrust of humans, but Ollie sees through his surface beauty to the lonely, resentful creature beneath. In turn, Aconit finds his cold heart stirred by Ollie's tender affection and innocent intentions. But can the love between the two of them last as tensions mount and the mistreatment of furless weighs heavier and heavier upon Ollie's heart...?



Image courtesy of Tokyopop

I Was Reincarnated as the Heroine on the Verge of a Bad Ending, and I'm Determined to Fall in Love!

Title:Authors: Kotoko (story), Ikuto Nanase (art)Release Date: November 12 (volume 1)Summary: A dating sim enthusiast wakes up in the body of Reine Waynewright: an adorable otome heroine in a fantasy game! Reine discovers that in this world, she's a lowly F-rank student at the magical Heartfelt Academy, bullied by her classmates and snubbed by her love interests for her lack of talent. Determined to avoid a bad ending, Reine resolves to study hard, practice her magic, and pass the exams to increase her rank!

If she grinds hard enough, she may be able to change her fate: make new friends, improve herself, and maybe even fall in love along the way!



Image courtesy of Tokyopop

Comic Party Wonder Love

BL

boys love

Title:Authors: Deco YamanoRelease Date: December 3 (volume 1)Summary: Amanga about men who lovemanga... and also each other. Fun, heartwarming and tantalizingly sexy, this is aromance series about the world of makingcomics!

Raizo and TOS are two men who also write BL in their spare time. Raizo is a cool, laidback and handsome guy whose dark BL style is popular, while TOS has a light and fluffy writing style, but is less popular due to his social awkwardness and difficulty communicating. Even though they are complete opposites in everything, they find themselves inexplicably drawn to one another...



Image courtesy of Tokyopop

Her Royal Highness Seems to Be Angry

Kō Yatsuhashi

Title:light novelAuthors:(story), Mito Nagishiro (art)Release Date: December 3 (volume 1)Summary: In a remote kingdom, there lived a princess, adored by her subjects and wielding powerful magic. But as her land was ravaged by an endless war, she lost everything: her people, her family, her loved ones, and eventually, her own life. Until she opened her eyes and awoke in a place she'd never seen before!

A thousand years have passed, and she finds herself reincarnated into someone else's body. Realizing the person she's now living as is despised by her own family and even her fiancé, the former princess struggles to understand this new world and the events that have transpired since her death. There's a lot to be upset about, but first on the list: how in the world did future magic turn out so lame?



Source: Press release