Shiyakusho Manga Enters Hiatus Due to Creator Kishi Azumi's Health

Series debuted in 2013

Image via Amazon Japan © Shinchosha, Kishi Azumi

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shinchosha 's digital Comic Bunch Kai magazine announced on Sunday that Kishi Azumi 's Shiyakusho (The Death Office) manga will enter a hiatus as of this month, due to the creator's health.

The story follows the operations of the Death Office: the department between this world and the next that handles the judication of all departed souls.

Azumi launched the manga in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in September 2013. Shinchosha published the manga's 28th volume on July 9. The manga has exceeded 4.5 million copies in circulation.

The series inspired a special animation on YouTube in February 2022.

