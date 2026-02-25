News
Shiyakusho Manga Enters Hiatus Due to Creator Kishi Azumi's Health
posted on by Anita Tai
Series debuted in 2013
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Shinchosha's digital Comic Bunch Kai magazine announced on Sunday that Kishi Azumi's Shiyakusho (The Death Office) manga will enter a hiatus as of this month, due to the creator's health.
The story follows the operations of the Death Office: the department between this world and the next that handles the judication of all departed souls.
Azumi launched the manga in Shinchosha's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in September 2013. Shinchosha published the manga's 28th volume on July 9. The manga has exceeded 4.5 million copies in circulation.
The series inspired a special animation on YouTube in February 2022.
Source: Comic Bunch Kai's X/Twitter account