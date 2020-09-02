All Out!!'s Shiori Amase Launches New Manga in October

Manga centers on teacher, students in private school

The October issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Shiori Amase will launch a new manga titled Matsu Kage ni Ikou (Under the Shade of the Pines) in the magazine's next issue on October 6. The issue teased the manga as centering on a "teacher that appears in dreams" and the souls of students in a private school.

Amase's Musubaru Yakeato (The Fire Ruins That Bind, seen right) historical manga recently reached the climax of the second part on April 24. Amase published the manga as a one-shot in August 2017, and then launched it as a full manga in August 2018. Nihonbungeisha published the manga's first compiled volume on December 28. A new arc for the manga then launched in February.

Amase launched the All Out!! manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in 2012, and ended it in November. Kodansha published the manga's 17th and final volume in February. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English.

The series inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the series on two Blu-ray Disc/DVD volumes in 2018.

Amase's Koko wa Ima kara Rinri desu. ( From now on we begin ethics ) manga is inspiring a live-action television series.