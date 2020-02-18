Shiori Amase's Koko wa Ima kara Rinri desu. Manga Gets Live-Action Series

This year's sixth issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Shiori Amase 's Koko wa Ima kara Rinri desu. ( From now on we begin ethics ) manga is inspiring a live-action television series.

The manga centers on ethics teacher Takayanagi, who uses the principles of ethics to advise students on their problems and individual outlooks on life.

Amase launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Premium magazine in October 2016 (the magazine rebranded as Grand Jump Mucha in December 2018). Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on Wednesday .

Amase launched her All Out!! manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in 2012, and ended the manga on November 22. Kodansha will publish the manga's 17th and final volume on Friday . Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English.

The series inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the series on two Blu-ray Disc/DVD volumes in 2018.