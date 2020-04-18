Musubaru Yakeato Manga By All Out!!'s Shiori Amase Reaches Climax of Manga's 2nd Part

Manga in post WWII Japan launched in August 2018

The 2,707th issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine revealed on Friday that Shiori Amase 's Musubaru Yakeato (The Fire Ruins That Bind) historical manga will reach the "climax" of the manga's second part in the magazine's next issue on April 24.

Amase published the manga as a one-shot in the same magazine in August 2017, and then launched the full manga in the magazine in August 2018. Nihonbungeisha published the manga's first compiled volume on December 28. A new arc for the manga then launched in February.

The story takes place in 1945, an era when cities and people's hearts are in ruins. There are men who are living with something in their hearts they can't throw away.

Amase launched the All Out!! manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in 2012, and ended the manga on November 22. Kodansha published the manga's 17th and final volume on February 21. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English.

The series inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed an English dub. Funimation released the series on two Blu-ray Disc/DVD volumes in 2018.

Amase's Koko wa Ima kara Rinri desu. ( From now on we begin ethics ) manga is inspiring a live-action television series.

Source: Weekly Manga Goraku issue 2707