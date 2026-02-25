Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You Anime Casts Shinya Takahashi

Takahashi plays Suzuki in July anime

The official website for the television anime of Jinushi 's Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You ( Super no Ura de Yani Sū Futari ) manga revealed on Wednesday a new cast member and character visuals. Shinya Takahashi will play Suzuki, who works with Sasaki:

Image via Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You anime's website © 地主／SQUARE ENIX・「ヤニすう」製作委員会 ©Jinushi/SQUARE ENIX

Image via Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You anime's website © 地主／SQUARE ENIX・「ヤニすう」製作委員会 ©Jinushi/SQUARE ENIX

The character visuals depict (pictured above from left to right):

Sasaki

Tayama

Yamada

Suzuki

Sasaki and Tayama

Takuya Satō will voice the character Sasaki, and Seena Hoshiki will voice Yamada/Tayama in the series.

Image via Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You anime's X/Twitter account ©地主／SQUARE ENIX・「ヤニすう」製作委員会 ©Jinushi/SQUARE ENIX

The anime willl premiere on July onand 27 other channels.is animating the series.

Manga UP! Global added the manga in April 2023 and describes the story:

Meet Sasaki, an overworked, middle-aged office worker. His days are marked only by the passing of more unrewarding corporate drudgery. Smoking helps take the edge off, but other than that, the only bright spot of his day is when he goes to the nearby supermarket and sees Yamada's smiling face. So, one evening after yet another exhausting day, he heads to the supermarket to find he missed Yamada's shift. Dejected, he decides to go find a smoking area but discovers there isn't one to be found. Just as he's about to leave, a girl in a biker jacket named Tayama asks him to join her at a secret smoking area!

Jinushi launched the manga on X/Twitter in March 2022, and the series then began serialization in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in August 2022. Square Enix shipped the eighth compiled book volume of the manga on January 23.

Square Enix Manga & Books began releasing the manga in English in February 2024. The company shipped the manga's sixth volume on January 20. Comikey also began releasing the manga in English digitally in May 2023. The manga is also available in English on BookWalker .

The manga won eighth place in the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023.