Inti Creates Launches Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced for PS5, Switch on July 24

Inti Creates announced in a premiere trailer on Tuesday that it will release Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced — a collection of polished and updated versions of its Azure Striker Gunvolt , Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 , and Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 games — on July 24 for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

The game collection features "Live Novel" dialog that plays during missions without interrupting gameplay. It will also have 37 total tracks sung by the "Muses" and full voiceover. ( Gunvolt 1 and 2 will have Japanese voices only.)

Aside from the standard version, the game will also have a 10th Anniversary Complete Box set which includes an A4-sized art book of Azure Striker Gunvolt Series Official Complete Works, a six-disc complete soundtrack album, one disc of instrumental album, and a B2-sized tapestry with exclusive art. Pre-order bonus includes an A4-sized clear file.

The original Azure Striker Gunvolt game debuted in North America in August 2014 for the Nintendo 3DS.

Inti Creates launched Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 for the Nintendo 3DS console in August 2016 in Japan, and in September 2016 in North America. An Azure Strker Gunvolt Striker Pack featuring the first game and the sequel launched in Japan in August 2016 and in North America in October 2016.

The two games have since launched for Switch in August 2017, and then for the PlayStation 4 console in April 2020. Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 launched for PC via Steam in June 2020.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 launched for Nintendo Switch in July 2022 and for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in August 2022. The third game released on PC via Steam in October 2022.

Inti Creates announced an anime adaptation of Azure Striker Gunvolt during a panel at Anime Expo in July 2016. The anime launched on the Nintendo eShop in February 2017.