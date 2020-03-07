Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack Collection Gets Physical PS4 Release in the West

Digital version launches on April 23

Inti Creates announced on Twitter on Thursday that its planned release of the Azure Striker Gunvolt : Striker Pack game collection for PlayStation 4 will get a physical release in the West on April 28 by Nighthawk Interactive. The company had announced on January 31 that the pack will launch digitally for the PS4 on April 23, and the digital release date is still the same.

The game collection includes Azure Striker Gunvolt and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 . The collection will also launch physically and digitally in Japan on April 23.

Inti Creates originally released the set for the Nintendo 3DS in August 2016 in Japan, and in October 2016 in North America. The collection received a release for Nintendo Switch in August 2017.