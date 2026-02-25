Hulu Adds Pretty Cure Anime's English Dub

Original series debuted in February 2004

Toei Animation announced on Tuesday that Hulu is now streaming the English dub for all 49 episodes of the original Pretty Cure anime.

The company's English YouTube channel streamed the series on June 28 as part of a "Summer Weekend Splash" event, along with the Digimon Adventure anime, and the Magical DoReMi anime.

The first Pretty Cure anime premiered in February 2004. The franchise has many television shows, films, and manga. The You and Idol Precure♪ television anime, the 22nd main anime entry in the franchise, debuted on February 2, 2025. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Star Detective Precure! , the 23rd main anime entry in the Precure franchise, debuted on February 1 on ABC TV, TV Asahi and its affiliate channels at 8:30 a.m. JST. The anime aired on BSS San-in starting on February 8 at 6:15 a.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and CIS.

