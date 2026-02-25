Mappa Absorbs Sibling Studio Contrail Through Merger

Image via Contrail © Contrail,Inc.

Studio MAPPA announced on Wednesday that it will absorb its sibling studio Contrail through a merger, assuming all rights and obligations. The studio will now be under MAPPA 's management, but the brand will continue to exist.

Gamebiz reported that the studio concluded its sixth fiscal period, ending in March 2025, with a net loss of 68 million yen (roughly US$435,000).

Contrail and MAPPA have collaborated previously on projects such as the anime short titled "Kikasete Hoshii Kimi no Koto" (Tell Me About Yourself) in April 2025.

Contrail is currently producing The Mourning Children: Nagiko and the Girls Wearing Tsurubami Black anime.

Anime director Sunao Katabuchi ( Black Lagoon , In This Corner of the World ) established the studio Contrail on September 2, 2019.

Contrail animated a one-shot manga from the Shonen Jump+ platform for the platform's 10th anniversary in 2025.

Netflix formed a new strategic partnership with anime studio MAPPA in January. The new partnership makes Netflix the exclusive streamer for a number of future original anime titles from MAPPA , and allows the two companies to work together on these new projects in a more comprehensive way "from story development to merchandise." New titles from MAPPA will stream exclusively and simultaneously on Netflix worldwide.

Source: Gamebiz via Anime Business' Bluesky account