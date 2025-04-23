MAPPA, Contrail Animate Short About Japan's 'Young Carers'

Sibling animation studios MAPPA and Contrail produced an anime short titled "Kikasete Hoshii Kimi no Koto" (Tell Me About Yourself), which started streaming on the official YouTube channel of Tokyo's Nakano Ward on Wednesday.

Note: The below video does not have English subtitles

The animated short centers on the theme of "young carers" and "connections with others." The story is about Yūma, an elementary student who learns about "young carers" through his friend Kenta, who takes care of his family and their household.

Japanese law defines a "young carer" as a child or a young person who is recognized as excessively caring for family members or other aspects of the family's daily life. Being "young carers," it becomes a social problem for the children, affecting their school life and making it difficult to have time for themselves for play and leisure activities.

The animated short project is part of the Cabinet Office's local Loneliness and Isolation Countermeasures Public-Private Partnership Platform Promotion Project, in which Nakano Ward in Tokyo was selected as a model organization for the project in 2024.

MAPPA and Contrail produced the short with the hope that it will encourage people to talk to someone about their own situation.

The Nakano Ward Community Support Promotion Department and Manabu Ohtsuka of MAPPA and Contrail are credited for the planning. Yasuyuki Kitazawa ( INU-OH film key animator, Folktales from Japan storyboard, episode director) is the short's director, scriptwriter, storyboard, and original character designer at Contrail and MAPPA . Saki Oshitani composed the music.

An exhibition of the animated short will be held at the Nakano Higashi Library from April 26 to June 26. The short's storyboards and character designs will be displayed at the exhibition.

