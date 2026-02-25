News
Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Game Adds Free Tangle & Whisper Update
posted on by Anita Tai
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Sega's Sonic Racing CrossWorlds racing game announced on Wednesday that it is adding the free Tangle & Whisper DLC on Wednesday. The Tangle & Whisper Festival will begin on Thursday.
The characters are from IDW Publishing's Sonic the Hedgehog comic.
Sega released the game on September 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game got a release digitally for Nintendo Switch 2 on December 3. There is a Switch 2 upgrade pack for owners of the Switch version, and progress carries over. The physical Switch 2 release with the full game on the cartridge is slated for early 2026.
An animation project for the game debuted on August 29.
Source: Sonic Racing: Crossworlds' X/Twitter account via Gematsu