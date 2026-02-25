Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Game Adds Free Tangle & Whisper Update

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Sega 's Sonic Racing CrossWorlds racing game announced on Wednesday that it is adding the free Tangle & Whisper DLC on Wednesday. The Tangle & Whisper Festival will begin on Thursday.

Image via Sonic Racing Crossworlds' X/Twitter account © Sega

The characters are from IDW Publishing 's Sonic the Hedgehog comic.

Sega released the game on September 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game got a release digitally for Nintendo Switch 2 on December 3. There is a Switch 2 upgrade pack for owners of the Switch version, and progress carries over. The physical Switch 2 release with the full game on the cartridge is slated for early 2026.

An animation project for the game debuted on August 29.