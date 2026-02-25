Mr. Nietzsche in the Convenience Store Manga Ends After 12 Years

Image via Amazon © Hashimoto, Matsukoma, Kadokawa

Kadokawa will publish the 24th and final compiled book volume of Matsukoma and Hashimoto 's Mr. Nietzsche in the Convenience Store ( Nietzsche-sensei: Konbini ni, Satori Sedai no Shinjin ga Maiorita ) manga on Friday. The manga ended on January 23.

The comedy manga follows a male part-time late-night convenience store worker named Matsukoma , and the new part-time worker he trains named Tomoharu Nii, nicknamed Nietzsche-sensei. Tomoharu is a university student in the school's Buddhism department. When an angry customer screams at Tomoharu, "Customers are gods!," he replies, "God is dead." The manga follows the part-time worker life of Matsukoma and Tomoharu, the latter of whom continuously baffles his customers and co-workers at the convenience store with his odd ways.

Matsukoma and Hashimoto launched the manga in Kadokawa Monthly Comic Gene magazine in August 2013 as an adaptation of a series of popular Twitter posts chronicling real-life exploits of convenience store staffers. The manga moved to Kadokawa 's Comic Bridge website in January 2019. A bilingual English-Japanese version of the manga's first volume shipped in Japan in June 2018.

The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation that premiered in January 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Source: Comic Natalie, Amazon

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.