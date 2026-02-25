Studio Mir's 2nd Devil May Cry Season Unveils Dante's Signature Weapons in New Video

Season 2 premieres on May 12

Netflix streamed a new sneak peek video for the second season of the animated series of CAPCOM 's Devil May Cry video game franchise on Wednesday. The video previews Dante receiving his signature guns.

Image via Netflix © Netflix, Studio Mir

The second season will premiere on May 12, 2026.

The first season from Studio Mir premiered on April 3 with eight episodes featuring the characters Dante, Vergil, and Lady. It debuted at #4 on its global top 10 list with 5.3 million views in its three days. The show was also in the top 10 in 87 countries.

The staff had planned multiple seasons since 2021.

Johnny Yong Bosch voices Dante in the English-dubbed version of the show. The additional English dub cast includes Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary, Hoon Lee as White Rabbit, the late Kevin Conroy as VP Baines in a posthumous role, and Chris Coppola as Enzo.

The Japanese dub cast includes:

Shankar announced his acquisition of the series in November 2018 and stated that the series "will join Castlevania in what we're now calling the bootleg multiverse."

The Devil May Cry game series previously inspired a 12-episode television anime series by Madhouse in 2007. ADV Films and later Funimation released the series on home video. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in June 2017.

The Devil May Cry 5 game launched in March 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game received a special edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2020.

The game series has also inspired novels, manga, and a stage play crossover with Sengoku Basara . A Devil May Cry : The Live Hacker stage play ran in Tokyo in March 2019.