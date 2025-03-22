Animated Devil May Cry Series Reveals Japanese Dub Cast in Trailer

Netflix revealed at its AnimeJapan 2025 event on Saturday the cast and trailer for the Japanese dub of its upcoming animated series of CAPCOM 's Devil May Cry video game franchise .

The' Japanese dub cast includes:

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Dante (center in image above)

as Dante (center in image above) Fumiko Orikasa as Lady (left in image)

as Lady (left in image) Hiroaki Hirata as Vergil

The series will premiere on April 3.

Johnny Yong Bosch will voice Dante in the English-dubbed version of the show. Additional English dub cast include Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary, Hoon Lee as White Rabbit, the late Kevin Conroy as VP Baines in a posthumous role, and Chris Coppola as Enzo.

Adi Shankar and Alex Larsen ( Yasuke ) completed writing the scripts for the first season of the series as of November 2021. Studio Mir is animating the series, which will have multiple seasons.

The first season will have eight episodes and will feature the characters Dante, Vergil, and Lady. The opening sequence features Limp Bizkit's song "Rollin'."

Shankar announced his acquisition of the series in November 2018 and stated that the series "will join Castlevania in what we're now calling the bootleg multiverse."

The Devil May Cry game series previously inspired a 12-episode television anime series by Madhouse in 2007. ADV Films and later Funimation released the series on home video. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in June 2017.

The Devil May Cry 5 game launched in March 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game received a special edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2020.

The game series has also inspired novels, manga, and a stage play crossover with Sengoku Basara . A Devil May Cry : The Live Hacker stage play ran in Tokyo in March 2019.

