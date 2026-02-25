Optimus Primal Actor Garry Chalk Reports Being in Full Remission

Image via Garry Chalk's Facebook page

Actor Garry Chalk reported on Wednesday that his cancer is in full remission. He added that he is going back to work, and starting on a new live-action show in 10 days, which will be announced at a later date.

Chalk revealed his diagnosis of stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma cancer in December 2024. He canceled convention appearances in the immediate months following the reveal.

Chalk is well-known as the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars /Beast Machines and Optimus Prime in Transformers: Armada , Transformers: Energon , and Transformers: Cybertron . He has had on-camera roles in Cold Squad , Eureka , Stargate SG-1 , and MacGuyver , among others. Chalk has also done voice acting as King Hippo in Captain N: The Game Master , Guts Man and others in the Mega Man animated series, Dr. Light in Mega Man: Fully Charged , Dr. Ivo Robotnik in Sonic Underground , Grounder in The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog , and King Gurumes in the 1995 dub of Dragon Ball Movie 1: Curse of the Blood Rubies . He later voiced Man-at-Arms in the reboot of He-Man and Sky Marshall Wade in Voltron Force .