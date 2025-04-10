Animated Devil May Cry Series Gets 2nd Season

Series premiered on April 3

Netflix announced on Thursday that the animated series of CAPCOM 's Devil May Cry video game franchise is getting a second season. The company unveiled a visual that lists the new season as "coming soon."

Image courtesy of Netflix © Netflix, Studio Mir

The service revealed that the first season debuted at #4 on its global top 10 list with 5.3 million views in its three days. The show was also in the top 10 in 87 countries.

The staff had planned multiple seasons since 2021.

Image via Netflix © Netflix, Studio Mir

The series premiered on April 3 with eight episodes. The first season features the characters Dante, Vergil, and Lady.

Johnny Yong Bosch voices Dante in the English-dubbed version of the show. The additional English dub cast includes Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary, Hoon Lee as White Rabbit, the late Kevin Conroy as VP Baines in a posthumous role, and Chris Coppola as Enzo.

The Japanese dub cast includes:

Adi Shankar and Alex Larsen ( Yasuke ) completed writing the scripts for the first season of the series as of November 2021. Studio Mir is animating the series.

The opening sequence features Limp Bizkit's song "Rollin'." An alternate version of Evanescence 's new song "Afterlife" plays throughout the series. The band's new single launched on March 28.

Shankar announced his acquisition of the series in November 2018 and stated that the series "will join Castlevania in what we're now calling the bootleg multiverse."

The Devil May Cry game series previously inspired a 12-episode television anime series by Madhouse in 2007. ADV Films and later Funimation released the series on home video. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in June 2017.

The Devil May Cry 5 game launched in March 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game received a special edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2020.

The game series has also inspired novels, manga, and a stage play crossover with Sengoku Basara . A Devil May Cry : The Live Hacker stage play ran in Tokyo in March 2019.



Source: Email correspondence