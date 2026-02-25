Kyoto University Team Made an AI Buddharoid

Institute for the Future of Human Society also has a “Catechism Bot"

The Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun reported on Tuesday that a team at the Kyoto University Institute for the Future of Human Society developed a humanoid "Buddharoid" robot. Dr. Seiji Kumagai's team trained the walking robot using Buddhist scriptures on the project's generative AI program Buddhabot Plus. Researchers hope the Buddharoid will offer people advice based on Buddhist teachings and assist Buddhist priests during ceremonies, especially at temples facing a shortage of priests.

Kyoto Shimbun's YouTube channel released a video of the Buddharoid's unveiling at the Shōren-in Temple in Kyoto. Chief Abbot Jikō Higashifushimi asked the robot, “What lessons does modern society need?” The Buddharoid responded, “I believe modern society needs teachings that help us cultivate inner peace, avoid hurting one another, and follow rules. Doing so should bring us closer to a peaceful and harmonious world.”

A separate article by NHK World Japan saw an NHK reporter receive advice about overthinking from the Buddharoid. The robot said, “Buddhism teaches that it is important not to follow one's thoughts blindly. Finding peace of mind and trying to let go of the thoughts themselves can be one approach."

The Asahi Shimbun paper reported earlier this month that the same Kyoto University team also has a “Catechism Bot,” an AI chatbot for Protestant catechisms.