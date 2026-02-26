Play Tetris on Kyoto Station's 9-Story-High LED Grand Staircase

Thankfully, clearing lines won't remove floors from the station

JR West announced on Wednesday that Kyoto Station will let travelers play Tetris — using the station's Daikaidan grand staircase as a giant, nine-story LED screen. Dubbed "Kyoto Daikaidan Tetris," up to two people can play Tetris per session. Players can select between Easy, Normal, or Hard difficulty levels. Player ranking and scores are displayed between and after play sessions. A photo spot lets players take pictures of their rankings and scores.

Kyoto Daikaidan Tetris will run from March 19 to March 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Travelers must register to play a game, and registration ends each day at 9:00 p.m. One play session is 500 yen (about US$3) and must be paid with a cashless payment method.

The Daikaidan grand staircase rises 35 meters (about 115 feet) high with 171 steps. About 15,000 LEDs light up 125 of those steps.

