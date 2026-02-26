GATE 2: Tides of Conflict Anime's Teaser Reveals More Staff, 2027 TV Debut

Anime platform Oshi released a new teaser promotional video for GATE 2: Tides of Conflict , the sequel to the television anime of Takumi Yanai 's Gate: Jiei-tai Ka no Chi ni te, Kaku Tatakaeri (Gate: The Self-Defense Forces Fight Like This in Another Land) light novel series, on Thursday. The teaser announces the anime's 2027 television premiere date, and also announces that Yoshiaki Fujisawa will return from the first anime to compose the anime's music. The anime project launched its "Fan Experience Campaign" on the same day.

Image courtesy of Oshi © Takumi Yanai, AlphaPolis / GATE2 Production Committee

Fans will be able to use Oshi to "actively contribute" to the anime's production by using the Oshi platform, which claims to connect creators, licensees, and fans in "a single ecosystem." The platform touts exclusive behind-the-scenes content and engagement for fans, as well as "clear and equitable" collaboration between IP owners and licensees, as well as worldwide accessibility to anime fans. The platform is currently in soft launch.

Tōru Takahashi ( Orphen: The Revenge , Inari Kon Kon ) is directing the anime at Studio M2 . Tatsuhiko Urahata returns from the first GATE anime as the writer. Shigeru Fujita ( Monster , Pluto ) is designing the characters. Kasagi Labo , Oshi, and GENCO are producing.

GATE SEASON2 Jieitai Kano Umi nite, Kaku Tatakaeri (published by AlphaPolis) Image courtesy of Oshi ©Takumi Yanai・Daisuke Izuka/AlphaPolis Co., Ltd.

Takumi Yanai 's GATE SEASON2 Jieitai Kano Umi nite, Kaku Tatakaeri light novel series is a sequel to his original Gate: Jiei-tai Ka no Chi ni te, Kaku Tatakaeri light novel series. The sequel novels had five volumes published between 2017 and 2020 (a new bunkoban version with five volumes was also released between 2020 and 2022 with illustrations by Kurojishi , the bunkoban version illustrator of the first series of novels).

Following the reopening of the mysterious 'Gate,' the Japanese Self-Defense Forces continue diplomatic and exploratory missions in the Special Region, a realm parallel to our world. When an American journalist is kidnapped in this region's troubled seas, an elite Japanese Maritime unit embarks on a high-stakes rescue mission. This new chapter of the acclaimed fantasy saga explores fresh adventures, diplomatic tensions, and thrilling action in a world beyond imagination.

Oshi describes the Season 2 novels' plot:





Yanai serialized the original story on the Arcadia website between 2006 and 2009. AlphaPolis published the story in print in five volumes and five side story volumes from 2010 to 2015. The novels inspired the first television anime adaptation, which premiered in 2015, with a second season premiering in 2016. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons. Sentai Filmworks released both seasons on home video.

Satoru Sao launched a manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in 2011, and ended it in September 2025. Sekai Project once published the manga, but canceled its releases in 2021. AlphaPolis currently releases the manga in English. Sao launched a manga adaptation of GATE 2 after finishing the first manga.

Yanai wrote a two-volume prequel novel series titled Gate 0 . The two volumes released in December 2021 and August 2022. Ryohichi Saitaniya launched a manga adaptation of Gate 0 on AlphaPolis ' website in March 2024, where it is still ongoing.

Source: Press release

