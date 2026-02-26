Mado Monogatari: Fia and the Wondrous Academy Game's PC Version Launches on March 25

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International © 2025 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART/STING ©D4Enterprise Co., Ltd. ©SEGA

Mado Monogatari: Fia and the Wondrous Academy

Madō Monogatari 4

International announced on Thursday that it will release (initially announced as), a new entry in the first-person dungeon crawler RPG, for PC viaon March 25.

Idea Factory International released the game physically and digitally in the West for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on last July.

The release features Japanese audio and subtitles in English and French. The game features randomly generated dungeons, Magic Artes, item synthesis, and minigames at school. Kiminone perform the opening theme song "Asoventure."

The game launched in Japan in November 2024, although it was originally scheduled for release in summer 2024. Compile Heart developed the game with Sting and with cooperation by the franchise 's rights holder D4 Enterprise. The game collaborated with Sega to include familiar "Puyo" characters.

Source: Press release