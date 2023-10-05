Compile Heart Announces 5 Games Including New Death end re;Quest, Touhou Project, Madō Monogatari

New shooting game, new "delivery" RPG also announced

Famitsu released an interview with Compile Heart management on Thursday that includes the announcement of five new works. Compile Heart had announced new management on October 1. Naoto Tominaga is the company's new president, and Hikaru Yasui is a new board member. Shingo Kuwana is still the company's representative director and chairman.

The five new games the company announced in the interview include:

Todokero! Tatakae! Calamity Angels (tentative title). A new RPG by character designer Kei Nanameda ( Mary Skelter, Mugen Souls series) with a motif of "delivery," developed while having interviews with Japan Post . The game will launch in summer 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. The game will also release for PC via Steam .

(tentative title). A new RPG by character designer Kei Nanameda ( series) with a motif of "delivery," developed while having interviews with . The game will launch in summer 2024 for Switch, 5, and 4. The game will also release for PC via . Touhou Spell Carnival , a tactics RPG in the Touhou Project franchise. The game will release for multiple platforms in spring 2024. Compile Heart is developing the game with Sting .

, a tactics RPG in the franchise. The game will release for multiple platforms in spring 2024. is developing the game with . A new as-yet untitled shooting game, developed with M2 . The game will release in late summer 2024.

. The game will release in late summer 2024. Madō Monogatari 4 (tentative title), a new entry in the first-person dungeon crawler RPG franchise. The game is slated to release next summer. The game will be the first new numbered title in the series in several decades. Compile Heart is developing the game with Sting and with cooperation by the franchise's rights holder D4 Enterprise. The game will collaborate with Sega to include familiar "Puyo" characters.

(tentative title), a new entry in the first-person dungeon crawler RPG franchise. The game is slated to release next summer. The game will be the first new numbered title in the series in several decades. is developing the game with and with cooperation by the franchise's rights holder D4 Enterprise. The game will collaborate with to include familiar "Puyo" characters. Death end re;Quest Code:Zion (tentative title), a new spinoff game in the Death end re;Quest franchise. The game will tell a story between the first and second numbered games in the franchise, and will release in summer 2024. Compile Heart is also developing a new numbered game in the franchise, but that game will release later.

Finally, Compile Heart stated it is also working on a new numbered title in its Hyperdimension Neptunia franchise. Yasui stated that since the title is part of Compile Heart 's flagship franchise, the company is taking the time to carefully develop the work.

The latest game in the developer's Hyperdimension Neptunia franchise, Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune Sisters vs Sisters ), launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan in April 2022. Idea Factory International (IFI) released the game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on January 24 in North America and Europe. The game's Switch version will launch in the West in 2024.