Exclusive: Scholastic Reveals Sneak Peek of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Manga

Collaboration between Dav Pilkey, Motojiro to debut on April 7

Scholastic's Graphix imprint revealed to ANN on Thursday a sneak peek illustration and trailer for Dav Pilkey and Motojiro's Captain Underpants: The First Epic Manga . The manga is scheduled for release on April 7.

Image courtesy of Scholastic / Graphix © Dav Pilkey, Motojiro, Scholastic, Graphix

Image courtesy of Scholastic / Graphix

The book will be in full-color and include "Flip-o-Ramas." Unlike traditional manga, it will read left-to-right.

The manga will follow the original chapter book's story arc, in which George Beard and Harold Hutchins hypnotize their principal and turn him into their comic book character Captain Underpants.

Pilkey ( Dog Man ) launched The Adventures of Captain Underpants in 1997. The books in the series have sold 90 million copies in print, with translations in 37 languages. The Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie opened in June 2017. Netflix 's The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants animated series then premiered in July 2018.

Motojiro is a manga creator who has worked on the Time Warp and Battle Brave series under Asahi Shimbun Publications .



Source: Email correspondence