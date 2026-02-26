Gintama 'Yoshiwara in Flames' Compilation Film Drops to #3, Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Film Re-Opens at #5

Shin-Gekijōban Gintama: Yoshiwara Daienjō ( Gintama New Film Version: Yoshiwara in Flames), the new compilation film for the anime based on Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga, dropped from #2 to #3 at the Japanese box office in its second weekend. The film earned 209,001,246 yen (about US$1.34 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 784,721,854 yen (about US$5.03 million).

The film opened on February 13. It sold 262,700 tickets and earned 405,617,328 yen (US$2.64 million) in its first three days.

The film covers episodes 139-146 of the anime and features newly animated scenes, as well as characters who did not originally appear in the arc. Kappei Yamaguchi voices the anime-original character Enkaku, Hōsen's close aide.

Naoya Ando ( Paradox Live The Animation ) directed the film based on a script by Taku Kishimoto ( Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) at BN Pictures . Yōichi Fujita ( Gintama , Mr. Osomatsu ) supervised. Shinji Takeuchi ( Fairy Tail , Gintama ) served as character designer and chief animation director.

Rock band SUPER BEAVER performed the film's theme song "Sanzen" (Sparkling).

Shingo Yamashita 's Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ( Chō Kaguya-hime! ) anime film opened at #5 after the film's limited one-week theatrical screening run in Japan was extended, with eight additional theaters, beyond this Friday, February 27. The film also ranked at #1 in the mini-theater ranking. The film has earned a cumulative total of 223,485,400 yen (about US$1.43 million) in Japanese theaters.

The film's limited theatrical run started on February 20. Tickets quickly sold out, with some theaters having to increase the number of screenings to more than 10 times a day.

Netflix began streaming the film on January 22.

Yamashita ( Pokémon: Twilight Wings , opening animation for Jujutsu Kaisen , Chainsaw Man , 2022 Urusei Yatsura ) made his feature-length directorial debut with the film in a collaboration between his Studio Chromato and Studio Colorido . Hechima (The Idolmaster Gakuen) and Akihiro Nagae ( Drifting Home ) designed the characters, with the former in charge of the Tsukuyomi designs and the latter handling the real-world character designs.

Saori Hayami as Yachiyo performs the theme song "Ex-Otogibanashi" ("Ex-Fairy Tale"), composed by Ryo ( supercell ).

The film features songs by Vocaloid producers Ryo ( supercell ), kz ( Livetune ), 40mP , HoneyWorks , Aqu3ra , and yuigot .

Image via Official Gundam website © 創通・サンライズ

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Senkō no Hathaway - Circe no Majo ), the second film of the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam Senkō no Hathaway ) anime project, dropped from #4 to #6 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 150,894,380 yen (about US$968,300) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,129,928,820 yen (about US$13.66 million).

The film opened on January 30 and ranked at #1 after its first weekend. The film sold 511,500 tickets and earned 849,068,760 yen (about US$5.43 million) in its first three days. It was delayed from a planned 2025 release.

The main cast and most of the staff returned from the first film, but Yuichi Kuboki joined Takako Suzuki as a color key artist. Yoshinori Sayama ( Macross Plus , Cowboy Bebop , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is credited for display designs after contributing to the first film. Yoshihisa Ōyama was the new film's compositing director of photography, and Manabu Kamitōno directed the visual effects. American R&B artist SZA 's 2022 song "Snooze" serves as the opening theme song for the film. SennaRin performs the insert song "ENDROLL" with Yōhei Kawakami of Alexandros . Rock band Guns N' Roses ' iconic 1988 song "Sweet Child o' Mine" is the film's ending theme.

The first film opened in Japan in June 2021, after previously being delayed three times.

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, re-entered the top 10 at #7 in its 32nd weekend. The film earned 117,214,800 yen (about US$752,100) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 27.10 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 39,565,498,400 yen (about US$253 million).

The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away .

The film is now the highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide. The film had sold 89,177,796 tickets for 106,370,568,950 yen (about US$685 million) worldwide as of November 16. This feat makes it the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , the October 2020 film from the same franchise , is currently the highest earning film in Japan, with a 40.75 billion yen (about US$277 million in current conversion) total take in Japan.

Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express

Ginga Tokkyū Milky☆Subway

Local Train to the Theater), the re-edited film for's) anime, fell from #8 to #10 in its third weekend.

The film opened on February 6. It sold 109,500 tickets and earned 151,305,440 yen (about US$988,200) in its first three days.

The film is a re-edited version of the anime's 12 episodes with additional new content.

Hakunetsu no Ginga Taisen (The Incandescent Galactic War), the fifth film for Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199 ( Be Forever Yamato : Rebel 3199), the latest project in the Space Battleship Yamato remakes, did not rank in the top 10 in terms of tickets sold, but ranked #10 in terms of earnings for its opening weekend, earning 65,821,780 yen (about US$422,300) from Friday to Sunday. The film opened in Japan on February 20.

The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie , the compilation film of the television anime of Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) manga, dropped off the list in its second weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), comScore via KOFIC