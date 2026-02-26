Even a Replica Can Fall in Love TV Anime Reveals More Cast, April 7 Debut in Video

More staff, theme songs, new visual also revealed

Kadokawa debuted the second main promotional video and second main visual on Thursday for the television anime of Harunadon 's Even a Replica Can Fall in Love ( Replica Datte, Koi o Suru ) novel series. Kadokawa also revealed more cast, more staff, the theme song artists, and April 7 debut.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©榛名丼/KADOKAWA/レプリカだって、恋をする。

shytaupe performs the opening theme song "Refrain," and asmi performs the ending theme song "Awa." The above video previews both songs.

The new cast members include (not all character name romanizations are confirmed):

Yūki Takada as Ritsuko Hironaka

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©榛名丼/KADOKAWA/レプリカだって、恋をする。

Kaori Nazuka as Suzumi Mori

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©榛名丼/KADOKAWA/レプリカだって、恋をする。

Jun Fukuyama as Shun Mochizuki

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©榛名丼/KADOKAWA/レプリカだって、恋をする。

Rina Hidaka as Kozue Satou

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©榛名丼/KADOKAWA/レプリカだって、恋をする。

Shūgo Nakamura as Haruka Yoshii

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©榛名丼/KADOKAWA/レプリカだって、恋をする。

Newly announced staff members include:

The anime will debut on April 7 at 11:30 p.m. on AT-X , and will also air later that evening on Tokyo MX , Shizuoka Asahi TV , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS11 .

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©榛名丼/KADOKAWA/レプリカだって、恋をする。

The anime stars:as Sunao Aikawa and her replica Nao, andas Shuuya Sanada.

Ryuichi Kimura ( Aikatsu! all four seasons, A Galaxy Next Door ) is directing the anime at Voil . Tomoko Shinozuka ( Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku , You are Ms. Servant script for four episodes) is in charge of series scripts, and is also writing them with Misaki Morie . Eiji Abiko ( Cells at Work! Code Black , Mr. Osomatsu seasons 3 and 4) is designing the characters.

Yen Press publishes the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

When she doesn't feel well, when there's a test, when she doesn't want to go to school…I take her place. I'm her replica. I'm not meant for anything else. But that changed when I fell in love. I wear my hair up so the boy I fell for knows it's me. We skip school and promise to meet again tomorrow–and every day after. I'm her replica. Everything about me is borrowed and empty, but my heart is mine.

The story won the grand prize in the 29th Dengeki Novel Prize in 2022. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint began publishing the novel series in February 2023, and it shipped the fifth volume on August 8. The sixth volume will ship on April 10.

Momose Hanada has been serializing a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine since April 2023, and Kadokawa published its fourth compiled book volume also on August 8. The fifth volume will ship on April 27. Kadokawa 's BookWalker service releases the manga in English.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.