Onegai AiPri TV Anime Unveils Main Cast, Staff, April 5 Debut in Teaser Video

The official website for Onegai AiPri (Please AiPri), the latest installment in TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia 's overall Pretty Series multimedia franchise , opened on Thursday and revealed the anime's key visual, teaser promotional video, main cast, staff, theme song artists, and April 5 debut.

The anime will star:

Hanaka Ogawa as Inori Konomi

Rika Kanaya as Aoi Yumemiya

Wakana Maruoka as Gumi Tomosaka

Haruka Okamura as Olivia Yūki

Minori Fujidera as Nana Atami

Minori Suzuki as Ema Mochinaga

Yō Taichi as Fōchū

The anime will debut on April 5 on TV Tokyo and its affiliate channels at 9:30 a.m. JST. The anime will air on other channels starting on April 12. The anime will also stream on Lemino and Anime Times on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

The new anime's story centers on Inori Konomi, a first year middle school student who just moved to the town of Onegai. At the town's plaza, Inori prayed to the goddess statue to give her a chance to be an AiPri. After she prayed, she accidentally meets the famous AiPri Aoi Yumemiya and a mysterious talking stuffed toy with her named Fōchū. It turns out that Fōchū is looking for an AiPri who can make their wish come true, and when Inori opened the special mirror pact that Aoi handed her, she gets the AiPri debut that she prayed for.

Jun'ichi Fujisaku ( Himitsu no AiPri , Himitsu no AiPri: Ring-hen ) and Masahiro Matsunaga ( The Apothecary Diaries , PriPri Chii-chan!! episode director) are directing the anime at OLM and Dongwoo A＆E. Sung Min Nam , Byung Cheol Jeon, Sun Kyung Oh , Kyung Won Choi , Seong Hyeon Kim , Doo Hwan Chun, Soo Hyun Kwak , and Ho Sung So are serving as chief directors. Gigaemon Ichikawa ( Himitsu no AiPri , Himitsu no AiPri: Ring-hen ) is in charge of series scripts, Hiromi Nashimoto ( Eiga Himitsu no AiPri Mankai Bazulium Live! , Waccha PriMagi! ) is credited for the original character design, and Manabu Nii ( Akiba Maid War , Days With My Stepsister ) is designing the characters. Satoru Yanagawa ( Himitsu no AiPri , Himitsu no AiPri: Ring-hen ) is the CG director, Izumi Mori ( Eiga Himitsu no AiPri Mankai Bazulium Live! , Puniru is a Kawaii Slime ) is composing the music, and Noriyoshi Konuma ( Akane-banashi , Himitsu no AiPri ) is the sound director.

The group Onegai Kanae-tai will perform the anime's opening theme song " Onegai AiPri !," and the girl group Iginari Tohoku San will perform the ending theme song "Hōkago no Onegai!."

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

The first anime season of Kiratto Pri☆Cha n premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The show's third season premiered in April 2020 and ended in May 2021. Crunchyroll added the anime to its catalog.

The Waccha PriMagi! TV anime premiered in October 2021, and its October 2022 finale marked the end of the franchise 's 11 and a half years of uninterrupted television anime broadcast history.

The Himitsu no AiPri series premiered in April 2024 on TV Tokyo and five of its affiliates. The second season, Himitsu no AiPri: Ring-hen (Ring Arc), premiered in April 2025 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The new anime film titled Eiga Himitsu no AiPri Mankai Bazulium Live! (romanization not confirmed) will open in Japan on March 13.