Kiratto Pri☆Chan Anime Ends in May Before Franchise's Flashback Series in June

The staff of the Kiratto Pri☆Chan anime series confirmed on Friday that the anime's ongoing third season is the final one, and that the show will end in May. The Pretty Series franchise 's official website also revealed on the same day that the franchise will have a Pretty All Friends Selection television series that looks back on the past anime series. Kiratto Pri☆Chan characters Mirai Momoyama and KiracCHU will narrate Pretty All Friends Selection , premiering this June.

The Mantan Web site reports that after Pretty All Friends Selection ends, a "new work" will start.

The first anime season of Kiratto Pri☆Chan premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The show's third season premiered in April 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime has video uploading and streaming sites as a central focus, and once again the franchise has themes of singing, dancing, fashion, and friendship. The series started with two first-year middle school girls named Mirai Momoyama and Emo Moegi. The two aspiring idols decide to use the "Pri☆Chan System," a system used by famous people and companies to broadcast content. Like many girls starting their own channels and uploading content, the pair decide to become their own producers, starting their own channel in an attempt to become Pri☆Chan idols.

The anime delayed new episodes from episode 107 onward in late April out of consideration for public safety to forestall the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A special Pri☆Chan Kiratto Selection project aired episodes that look back at selected past stories of the Pri☆Chan idols. The anime resumed with new episodes again on July 5.

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

Sources: Pretty Series anime website, Comic Natalie, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web