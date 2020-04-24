Kiratto Pri☆Chan Anime Delays New Episodes Due to COVID-19

Selected past stories to start airing on May 3 instead of episode 107 and later

The official Twitter account for the Kiratto Pri☆Chan anime series announced on Saturday that the anime is delaying the broadcast of episode 107 and later episodes. The staff explained that this is out of consideration for public safety to forestall the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Starting May 3, a special Pri☆Chan Kiratto Selection project will air a look back at selected past stories of the Pri☆Chan idols. The theme of the May 3 installment is also a key theme of the anime: "If you don't understand, just give it a try!" The Twitter account will announce when new episodes of Kiratto Pri☆Chan will resume later. Episode 106 will still air as scheduled this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. (Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ET).

Kiratto Pri☆Chan is the latest anime in the Pretty Series franchise, and the first anime season premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The show's third season just premiered on April 5.

The anime has video uploading and streaming sites as a central focus, and once again the franchise has themes of singing, dancing, fashion, and friendship. The series started with two first-year middle school girls named Mirai Momoyama and Emo Moegi. The two aspiring idols decide to use the "Pri☆Chan System," a system used by famous people and companies to broadcast content. Like many girls starting their own channels and uploading content, the pair decide to become their own producers, starting their own channel in an attempt to become Pri☆Chan idols.

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise. The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

