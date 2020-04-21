News
List of Shows, Films, Manga, Games Affected by COVID-19 (Updated April 27)

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
All of ANN's coverage of works hit by new coronavirus disease

Here is all of ANN's coverage of the television series, films, manga, and games that the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has affected.

Anime Series

Anime Films

Live-Action


Manga and Magazines

Home Video and Overseas Releases

Games


Passings



Update: Links to Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet, Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Gekitotsu! Rakuga Kingdom to Hobo Yonin no Yūsha, Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul, and Toei studio productions added, and Stand By Me Doraemon 2's link fixed. Thanks, matthewlow, rokon, Muhd Khuzaimin, and veemonjosh.

Update (April 23): Gundam films' 4K remastered Blu-ray Disc box sets, Tonkatsu DJ Agetarō, Masahiro Itosugi's new series added.

Update (April 24): The Promised Neverland season 2, The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED, Kumiko Okae updated.

Update (April 25): Kiratto Pri☆Chan, Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Shichi Tamashii no Ryūjinmaru, The Irregular at Magic High School season 2 updated.

Update (April 26): Kingdom season 3, Funimation dubs, Duel Masters King, Mewkledreamy, Major 2nd season 2 updated.

Update (April 27): Black Clover, Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi season 2, Chibi Maruko-chan, Sword Art Online: Alicization: Lycoris, Fate/Grand Order, Granblue Fantasy, Death Stranding updated.

discuss this in the forum (30 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives