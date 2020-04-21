News
List of Shows, Films, Manga, Games Affected by COVID-19 (Updated April 27)
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Here is all of ANN's coverage of the television series, films, manga, and games that the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has affected.
Anime Series
- Black Clover
- Chibi Maruko-chan
- Kingdom season 3
- Mewkledreamy
- Duel Masters King
- Major 2nd season 2
- Kiratto Pri☆Chan
- Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Shichi Tamashii no Ryūjinmaru
- The Irregular at Magic High School season 2 (Raihōsha-hen)
- The Promised Neverland season 2
- The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED (resumes on July 16)
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Digimon Adventure:
- Healin' Good Precure
- One Piece
- Pocket Monsters
- Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement-
- A Certain Scientific Railgun T (also delayed an earlier episode, but resumed on February 28 before current delay)
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate
- Appare-Ranman!
- Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if
- Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater
- IDOLiSH7 Second Beat!
- Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2
- No Guns Life second half
- My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax
- Anpanman (dialogue recording halted)
- Sazae-san (dialogue recording halted)
- A3! Season Autumn & Winter (delayed to October)
- A3! Season Spring & Summer (link 2, link 3, resumed on April 6)
- number24 (resumed on April 8)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- second season
- Tsukiuta. The ANIMATION 2
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy
- Infinite Dendrogram (resumed on February 27)
Anime Films
- Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (delayed again until further notice)
- Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time
- Love Me, Love Me Not
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
- Given
- Happy-Go-Lucky Days
- Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song (delayed for second time)
- Butt Detective: Tentō Mushi Iseki no Nazo
- Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō: Tsuritai Yaki
- Recycle Zoo: Mamore! Mokuyōbi wa Shigen Gomi no Hi
- Violet Evergarden
- Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet
- Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Gekitotsu! Rakuga Kingdom to Hobo Yonin no Yūsha
- Princess Principal: Crown Handler movie 1
- Stand By Me Doraemon 2
- Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyoryū (delayed to August 7)
- Looking for Magical DoReMi
- Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune
Live-Action
- Tonkatsu DJ Agetarō
- Whisper of the Heart
- Cowboy Bebop
- Tokyo Revengers
- Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Kamen Rider Den-O: Pretty Den-O Tōjō!
- Grand Blue Dreaming
- Toei studio productions
- Sonic the Hedgehog (Japanese release)
- Ultraman Taiga: New Gene Climax
Manga and Magazines
- Masahiro Itosugi's new series
- Hana to Yume
- Young Animal
- MOE
- Morning two
- Ane Friend
- Young Magazine the 3rd
- good! Afternoon
- Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine
- Monthly Young Magazine
- Hatsu Kiss
- comic tint
- Honey Milk
- Shōnen Magazine R
- Kinnikuman
- Weekly Shonen Jump manga volumes
- Shonen Jump+ manga volumes
- Jump Square manga volumes
- Weekly Shonen Jump
- The Case Study of Vanitas
Home Video and Overseas Releases
- Funimation dubs (resuming My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Asteroid in Love, Nekopara)
- Gundam films' 4K remastered Blu-ray Disc box set releases
- Aniplex home video releases
- For Whom the Alchemist Exists home video release
- Gundam G no Reconguista II: Belry Gekishin home video release
- Square Enix North American manga, book releases
- Tokyopop print releases
- Kodansha Comics print releases
- Yen Press print releases
- HIDIVE dubs
- Crunchyroll dubs
- Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul Sentai Filmworks/Cineworld screenings
- Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song Fathom Events screenings
- Promare GKIDS screenings
- Children of the Sea GKIDS screenings
- Interspecies Reviewers home video releases
Games
- Sword Art Online Alicization: Lycoris
- Fate/Grand Order Golden Week event, updates
- Granblue Fantasy voice recordings
- Death Stranding PC version
Passings
- Kumiko Okae (actress)
- Rick May (voice actor)
- Jay Benedict (voice actor)
- Ken Shimura (comedian/actor)
Update: Links to Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet, Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Gekitotsu! Rakuga Kingdom to Hobo Yonin no Yūsha, Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul, and Toei studio productions added, and Stand By Me Doraemon 2's link fixed. Thanks, matthewlow, rokon, Muhd Khuzaimin, and veemonjosh.
Update (April 23): Gundam films' 4K remastered Blu-ray Disc box sets, Tonkatsu DJ Agetarō, Masahiro Itosugi's new series added.
Update (April 24): The Promised Neverland season 2, The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED, Kumiko Okae updated.
Update (April 25): Kiratto Pri☆Chan, Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Shichi Tamashii no Ryūjinmaru, The Irregular at Magic High School season 2 updated.
Update (April 26): Kingdom season 3, Funimation dubs, Duel Masters King, Mewkledreamy, Major 2nd season 2 updated.
Update (April 27): Black Clover, Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi season 2, Chibi Maruko-chan, Sword Art Online: Alicization: Lycoris, Fate/Grand Order, Granblue Fantasy, Death Stranding updated.
