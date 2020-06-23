2020 Anpanman Film Rescheduled to Summer 2021 Due to COVID-19

Film was originally scheduled to open on June 26

The official website for Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Fuwafuwa Fuwari to Kumo no Kuni ( Soreike! Anpanman the Movie: Fluffy Fuwari and the Cloud Country), this year's Anpanman anime film, announced on Wednesday that the film's opening has been delayed to summer 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film's website will provide more details, such as information on the sale of advance ticket passes, as soon as they are decided.

The film was originally slated to open in Japan on June 26, but was indefinitely delayed last month for the safety of theatergoers.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series had halted voice recording sessions indefinitely in early April.

Soreike! Anpanman Kirameke! Ice no Kuni no Vanilla-hime (Let's go! Anpanman: Sparkle! Princess Vanilla of the Land of Ice Cream), the 31st anime film in the franchise , opened on June 28, 2019. The film celebrated what would have been the 100th birthday of Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase . The anime sold 104,826 tickets and earned 125,512,500 yen (about US$1.15 million) during Saturday and Sunday to rank #4 in its first weekend.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's passing.