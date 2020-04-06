Anpanman Anime's Voice Recording on Hold Indefinitely

The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper's Mantan Web website reported on Monday that the Soreike! Anpanman anime has halted dialogue voice recording sessions indefinitely due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to Mantan Web's source who is involved with the anime's production, the production is already a few episodes ahead of the most recently aired episode, and thus this hiatus will not affect the show's broadcast for now. However, the staff has not decided on when recording will resume.

Voice actress Midori Kato reported on Saturday that Sazae-san , a similarly long-running family anime series, has also halted voice recording sessions for the same reasons.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series adapts the late Takashi Yanase 's picture books about the titular superhero with a sweet bean bun for a head. The anime series began in 1988, and a new Anpanman film has opened each summer since 1989. A new film is slated to open on June 26.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web