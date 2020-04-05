Sazae-san Voice Actress: Dialogue Recording Put on Hold Until Further Notice

Recordings halted due to concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus illness

The Sponichi Annex news website reported on Saturday that voice actress Midori Kato stated on Radio Nikkei's "Chūō Keiba Jikkyō Chūkei" program on Saturday that the Sazae-san anime has halted voice recording sessions indefinitely due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus illness. Kato voices the titular Sazae Fuguta on the show. Kato stated on the radio program that currently she is doing fine.

The anime adaptation of Machiko Hasegawa 's family life manga Sazae-san began airing in October 1969. The anime is usually the highest ranked animated series in Japan each week. In 2013, the show was awarded the Guinness World Record for longest-running animated television series, an award it extended last year.

The anime was slated to have a new opening sequence in April that will be set in Tokyo for the first time in 10 years. Since January 1974, the openings have shown the titular Sazae character traveling to different places in Japan. The new opening will mark the second time the opening has been set in Tokyo, since the opening that aired from April 2010 to March 2011. The new opening will feature locations such as Tokyo Station, Sensōji, Mt. Takao, Rainbow Bridge, and Toyosu Market.

Source: Sponichi Annex